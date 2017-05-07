    JUVENILE DERMATOMYOSITIS (JDM) FUNDRAISER

    Elizabeth Johnson
    JUVENILE DERMATOMYOSITIS (JDM) is a disease in children that causes skin rash (dermato) and muscle inflammation (myositis), resulting in weak muscles. JDM is a type of autoimmune disease. The immune system is a group of cells that protect the body from infections.

    ** It is extremely rare, 3 children out of a million will have it

    ** There is no cure–There is treatment with the hope that one day the child will go into remission

    ** Research for a cure is made possible by JDM families holding fund raisers and research grants

     

    A 15-minute Video about the disease: https://youtu.be/9gg67TnrYqM  

    Go to the Chipotle at 2335 New Hyde Park Road on Monday May 8th from 2pm – 8 pm –  just tell the cashier that you are supporting the CURE JM fund raiser and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the Cure JM Foundation  

