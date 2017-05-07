JUVENILE DERMATOMYOSITIS (JDM) FUNDRAISER

JUVENILE DERMATOMYOSITIS (JDM) is a disease in children that causes skin rash (dermato) and muscle inflammation (myositis), resulting in weak muscles. JDM is a type of autoimmune disease. The immune system is a group of cells that protect the body from infections.
** It is extremely rare, 3 children out of a million will have it
** There is no cure–There is treatment with the hope that one day the child will go into remission
** Research for a cure is made possible by JDM families holding fund raisers and research grants
Go to the Chipotle at 2335 New Hyde Park Road on Monday May 8th from 2pm – 8 pm – just tell the cashier that you are supporting the CURE JM fund raiser and 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the Cure JM Foundation