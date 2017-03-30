Join The Lauri Strauss Annual Bike/Walk Tour

The Sixth Annual Lauri Strauss Leukemia Foundation Ride for Research Bike Tour will be held on Sunday, May 21. Enjoy this ride or walk (not a race) while helping to raise money for cancer research. There are four options: a 3.3 mile bike ride (can do it two times), 14-mile bike ride and 21-mile bike ride and a three-mile walk. Ride or walk to help raise money to beat leukemia and allied cancers. Join as an individual, or as a team with friends, family or coworkers.

There will be free T-shirts, refreshments and raffle tickets while supplies last. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased during the event. The top three individuals and top three team fundraisers will be awarded a winner’s certificate and a valuable gift basket and will be named in post-event publicity.

Enroll online at www.lslf.org. Early registration fees before May 6 are $25 for adults and $15 for children. After May 7, registration fees increase to $30 for an adult and $20 for children. Riders can register the day of the race for $50.

The event begins at the Port Washington train station on the Haven Avenue side.

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. for 14- and 21-mile riders. The three-mile walk starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 3.3-mile ride starts at 9 a.m. (This route can be done two times.)

The Lauri Strauss Leukemia Foundation honors the memory of Lauri Strauss, who succumbed to Acute Myelogenous Leukemia at the early age of 26. Its mission is to find a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, myeloma and other cancers by means of awarding Discovery Grants to innovative developmental research projects at many of our countries most respected medical institutions. They provide for palliative care, conduct marrow donor drives and promote cord blood donations.

The Lauri Strauss Leukemia Foundation is a tax-exempt, nonprofit humanitarian organization.

