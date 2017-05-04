Join The Fun At The SCA Fair

Get ready for the School Community Association (SCA) Fair that will be here this Saturday, May 6. It will be here rain or shine, at the Munsey Park schoolyard. Newton Shows will bring in their rides and carnival booths for the biggest fundraiser for the SCA.

Ticket sales for unlimited rides will take place on May 3 at Raindew and if you miss it, you can buy tickets online right up until the night before at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2794253.

The big tent will be raised and collection days are Thursday and Friday.

The SCA is looking for gently used, clean, unbroken and saleable pieces for its Attic Treasures, Sports & Garden and Toy sales. Not accepted are computers, baby equipment, skis, lawnmowers, exercise equipment, stuffed animals or electronics. However, functional handheld video game players are welcome. The collection area is under the big tent.

For its books and media sale, the SCA is looking for donations of paperback and hardcover books, DVDs, VHS tapes, music CDs, audio books and computer and video games.

All items for donation should be brought down to the big tent according to the following schedule: Thursday, May 4, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Friday, May 5, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bakery items are also needed for the fair and can be dropped off at16 Forest Turn in Strathmore Vanderbilt, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. or at the tent the day of the fair.

Volunteers are needed to sort and price the items for sale. To volunteer, email the volunteer coordinator at scafairvolunteer@aol.com.

