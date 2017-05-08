Ismaili Group Cleans Up Manhasset Valley Park For Earth Day

Council Member Anna Kaplan with volunteers from the Ismaili Council for the Northeastern U.S. participating in the Manhasset Valley Park Earth Day cleanup.

North Hempstead Council Member Anna Kaplan attended an Earth Day clean up at Manhasset Valley Park on Sunday, April 30. Over 100 volunteers from the Ismaili Council for the Northeastern U.S. painted benches, mulched trees and planted hundreds of shrubs and wetland plants.

Volunteers from the Ismaili Council for the Northeastern U.S. participating in the Manhasset Valley Park Earth Day cleanup.

The plants were donated by Scott McDonald, a Sands Point resident and board member of Global Wildlife Conservation to the Metropolitan Monarch Alliance, a Queens College Program run by Port Washington environmental activist David Jakim.

