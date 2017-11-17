Iconic 5 Mile Run To Be Held On Thanksgiving

Manhasset runners lace up your running shoes and join your neighbors for the 42nd anniversary of the Port Washington Thanksgiving Day 5-Mile Run. This iconic run, co-presented by the Town of North Hempstead and The Community Chest of Port Washington, is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.

Each November, this Port Washington tradition brings families and friends together to participate in a 5-Mile Run or Walk and provides funds to help the Community Chest give grants to eligible charities serving the People of Port.

“The town is excited to co-present the 42nd running of this great local event. The race starts early and ends by 10:30 a.m. so everyone can get home and start getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner,” says Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio.

The race will be held on Thursday, Nov. 23, with a start adjacent to Manorhaven Beach Park, 80 Manorhaven Blvd. in Port Washington. Start time is 8:30 a.m. This USATF certified 5-mile race features a mostly flat course with one challenging slope perfect for the novice or advanced runner. As this is a USATF-sanctioned race, baby strollers, skateboards, bicycles and dogs are not permitted. The run is held in all weather unless the police close the roads. In the unlikely event of a cancellation, the run will not be rescheduled.

Early bird registration fees are just $35 for adults and $25 for ages 9 to 21. Register at www.RunSignUp.com or visit www.portchest.org/calendar to download a paper application. Fees for the race go up on Nov. 21 so early registration is strongly recommended. Race Packet Pick Up is on Tuesday, Nov. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday Nov. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Race Day Nov. 23 from 7 to 8:25 a.m. at the Port Washington Senior Citizen Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd, Port Washington, NY.

The Community Chest encourages participants to bring non-perishable food items, local area grocery store gift cards or prepaid credit cards to Race packet pick up for donation to the Our Lady of Fatima Food Pantry. Organizations who are interested in donating items to the Our Lady of Fatima Food Pantry can contact Sr. Kathy directly at 516-883-3903.

All registrants receive a long-sleeved commemorative T-shirt and a race medal as they cross the finish line. Awards based on gun time will be given to the first, second and third place finishers in each age division, male and female and to the top three male and female athletes overall.

Runners and walkers alike can enter in a pie raffle at Race Packet Pick Up and 200 lucky winners will go home with a delicious farm-fresh apple pie courtesy of the Peter & Jeri Dejana Family Foundation.

Volunteers (16 years old plus) are always needed for this community-wide event. All volunteers will receive a long-sleeved race T-shirt to thank them for their time and efforts. Questions about the Thanksgiving Day Run should be directed to info@portchest.org or 516-767-2121.

The Community Chest aids 26 nonprofit organizations who serve Port Washington residents and provides low cost rent to nonprofit organizations in their building.

Comments

comments