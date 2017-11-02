Holiday Boutique And Craft Fair Saturday, November 4

Elizabeth Johnson
Santa Claus is taking some time off from his regular chores of getting ready for his Christmas sleigh ride around the world to visit the children in Manhasset. The church is pleased he has chosen the Holiday Boutique and Craft Fair to greet children, personally accept their letters and pose for photographs with him.
Santa will arrive at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Church of Our Saviour, 1901 Northern Blvd., Manhasset (across from the Apple Store). Santa plans to stay until noon. Parents are urged to bring their cameras.
Other attractions to the fair are: attic treasures, bake shop, boutique crafts, frozen soups-to-go, jewelry treasures, raffles, toys, books, games and quality vendors to round out gift-giving opportunities. This 42nd Ruth Circle annual event continues the tradition of its famous German-American Café serving bratwurst, homemade pea soup, potato and chicken salads, hot dogs for kids and homemade cakes for desserts. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.manhassetlutheran.org.

Elizabeth Johnson
Elizabeth Johnson is editor of Manhasset Press and Port Washington News, special features including the Business Quarterly column, Manhasset Magazine, Pride In Port, Port Washington News, Port Gift Guide and other special sections. Growing up in nearby Garden City and attending New York University, she is well-versed in the locale and knowledgeable about the beat she covers. Her community involvement is extensive and includes the Manhasset SCA, Kiwanis International, Manhasset Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary’s Church, and various civic and local charitable organizations. Curious by nature, her travels, community service, love of the arts as well as local sports give her the inside view to unique content. During her time at Anton, she has received several awards from the New York Press Association and the Press Club of LI, including the coveted "Best Community newspaper" several years in a row.

