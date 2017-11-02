Holiday Boutique And Craft Fair Saturday, November 4

Santa Claus is taking some time off from his regular chores of getting ready for his Christmas sleigh ride around the world to visit the children in Manhasset. The church is pleased he has chosen the Holiday Boutique and Craft Fair to greet children, personally accept their letters and pose for photographs with him.

Santa will arrive at 10 a.m. on Nov. 4 at Church of Our Saviour, 1901 Northern Blvd., Manhasset (across from the Apple Store). Santa plans to stay until noon. Parents are urged to bring their cameras.

Other attractions to the fair are: attic treasures, bake shop, boutique crafts, frozen soups-to-go, jewelry treasures, raffles, toys, books, games and quality vendors to round out gift-giving opportunities. This 42nd Ruth Circle annual event continues the tradition of its famous German-American Café serving bratwurst, homemade pea soup, potato and chicken salads, hot dogs for kids and homemade cakes for desserts. Fair hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.manhassetlutheran.org.

