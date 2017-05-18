Hey Early Jones Beach Goers Alert About Causeway

SINGLE LANE TRAVEL ON THE ROBERT MOSES CAUSEWAY GREAT SOUTH BAY BRIDGE ON FRIDAY, MAY 19

Single lane, southbound travel on the Robert Moses Causeway Great South Bay Bridge will take place on Friday, May 19, 2017 in the Town of Islip, Suffolk County will be in effect between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for one day. The single lane is available at all times to emergency vehicles and the Great South Bay will remain opened to mariners.

This single lane travel operation is needed to perform bridge safety inspections to help assure the safe operation of the more than 50-year-old Great South Bay Bridge. Local emergency service providers and officials have been notified of these continued travel restrictions and repair operations.

Motorists are reminded to drive carefully through the work zone, obey any speed restrictions that may be in place, and the instructions of the flag persons for their safety and the safety of the highway work crew. As with most road and bridge projects, this bridge inspection operation may be cancelled, postponed, or prolonged due to inclement weather.

For real-time travel information motorists should call 511 or visit www.511NY.org, New York State’s official traffic and travel information source.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) appreciates the patience and cooperation of motorists and the local community while these bridge safety inspections are undertaken to help assure the continued protection of all motorists.

