Great News Broadcasts Comedy

John Michael Higgins plays a difficult-to-please journalist who stands in stark contrast to his young, hip co-anchor, played by Nicole Richie. (Photos courtesy of NBC)

Navigating the workplace is hard enough—but when your mom is your coworker, things get a whole lot more complicated. That’s the dilemma Katie Wendelson finds herself in on Great News, a new NBC comedy that infuses plenty of heart into the funny dynamics of a mother-daughter relationship.

Great News, set to debut on NBC Tuesday, April 25, at 9 p.m., comes from the powerhouse team of executive producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock and Tracey Wigfield, who all worked together on the Emmy-award winning show 30 Rock.

Briga Heelan and Andrea Martin play mother and daughter on Great News, roles inspired by Tracey Wigfield and her mom Kathy. (Photo by Eric Liebowitz/NBC)

