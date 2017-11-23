Give Small Biz A Big Boost This Holiday

This Saturday, Nov. 25, marks the eighth annual Small Business Saturday—a day to support the local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve our neighborhoods. The Manhasset Chamber of Commerce is participating. As a glittering hamlet of the North Shore, Manhasset residents can find virtually everything within walking distance of town. From toys to couture, delicious food, coffees, and entertainment all can be found on Plandome Road. Yet there is so much more especially when you consider the Miracle Mile of Manhasset on Northern Boulevard.

Small Business Saturday was originally created by American Express in 2010 as the ceremonial kick-off to the holiday shopping season. The event raises awareness of the vital role small businesses play in the community and the economy. Shopping locally for the holidays is convenient, easy and saves the hassle from getting caught in holiday traffic at the malls.

As a consumer, resident are supporting local merchants who not only appreciate your business, but who pay a large share of property taxes. Imagine the tax burden on the homeowners if the businesses didn’t exist to help maintain the economic stability of the Manhasset community. The stores also offer special customer services that the big box stores don’t offer and they support requests for donations for our community organizations like the schools, Scouts and religious institutions, etc.

Importantly, online shoppers may not realize that for every $100 you spend in your local small businesses, $68 stays in the Manhasset community through jobs, taxes, contributions to nonprofits and more. For every $100 you spend online, $0 stays in the Manhasset community.

It’s very important to support Manhasset’s businesses today and everyday.

