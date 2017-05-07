From Winter Blues To Spring Hues

Trends to look out for in interior design

The winter blues have come to an end, literally. As we enter the warmer spring and summer months, trends in interior design are evolving simultaneously. In terms of color, stores are moving away from dark blue hues toward more vibrant colors, particularly those within the green and purple families. Such colors are well complimented pieces made up of raw and natural looking materials like wood, marble and other stones. These sought-after trends are accessible and on the rise, particularly within the Manhasset area. With stores such as Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, Design Within Reach, Pier 1 Imports and Crate and Barrel, you can make your home look like it’s jumped off the pages of a high-end interior design catalog.

Last year, homeowners tended to stick to light and neutral tones, with the only accent color being dark blue. While neutral wall colors still tend to dominate rooms, experts are noticing a rise in the use of vibrant colors.

Green has been shaking up both the interior design world as well as the high fashion scene, making its way into home goods catalogs and the runways. Names Pantone’s 2017 Color of the Year, green is said to represent freshness and revitalization, something any home could use as summer approaches. Expect to see shades ranging anywhere from mint, to olive to emerald, which can be incorporated to larger pieces of furniture (such as chair) or in small accent pieces (like dishes and glasses). Dispersing plants throughout the home is an easy way to make a room seem more dynamic and full of life while incorporating the trendy color.

On the opposite end of the color spectrum, purple has also been making frequent appearances in home decorating. From lavender amethyst, hues of purple create a soothing effect in the home. Benjamin Moore has recently named shadow (specifically shadow 2117-30) as its color of the year. This muted type of purple, described by Benjamin Moore as being “allusive and enigmatic, appears to have dark gray undertones, and is frequently paired with shades of pale green as well as off-white and nude hues.

While 2016 was the year of sleek, polished metallics, 2017 marks a shift toward raw materials such as reclaimed wood and rough stones, particularly marble. Even seeing a combination of the two. The rise of wood and marble is a stark departure from the presence of silver, gold, brass and copper in prior months. These materials give the home a more rustic, earthy feel, and blend seamlessly with vibrant colors, such as those mentioned above.

Reclaimed wood is being used as statement furniture pieces, as well as for smaller accent pieces such as bowls, sculptures and wall art. Crate and Barrel’s “Slice Teak Wall Art” is described as a perfect way to “add organic interest to living room, bedroom and dining spaces,” with each panel displaying its own unique grain.

Both white and black marble are popular materials for table tops, primarily of coffee tables and end tables. The simplicity of the marbled pattern makes it suitable for pairing with colorful or more intricate decorations.

Stark white objects were a common trend in interior design last year, but the marbled effect is proving for more interesting and eye-catching pieces.

Get The Look

These and similar items can be found in Manhasset’s Design Within Reach at 1900 Northern Blvd., Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams at 1900 Northern Blvd, Pier 1 Imports at 1435 Northern Blvd and Crate and Barrel at1950 Northern Blvd.

