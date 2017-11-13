Editorial: Remembering Our Veterans

This Saturday, Nov. 11, the Manhasset American Legion Post 304 will hold a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Mary Jane Davies Park in Manhasset.

The ceremony is a beautiful tribute to our armed forces who unselfishly put their lives on the line to keep America free. This freedom we enjoy has a price, as is evidenced by our graveyards that mark the nation.

This week, one of Manhasset’s own was honored by our country by renaming the section of Port Washington Boulevard between Northern Boulevard and Crabapple Road in Manhasset as Sergeant James J. Regan Boulevard. Regan, who was born and raised in Manhasset, attended Munsey Park Elementary School, Manhasset Middle School, Chaminade High School and Duke University, was a tribute to the Manhasset community. Deeply affected by what occurred on September 11, 2001, which killed many people in the area, he sought to make a difference and combat terrorism by volunteering to serve in the U.S. Army. And a difference he made, by receiving the distinction of Soldier of the Cycle and earning a spot in the elite Army Rangers. He served two tours in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq.

Regan perished when his vehicle was targeted by an IED. For his bravery, he was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Medal. With thanks to our government officials, his valor will be immortalized for all who drive along Sergeant James J. Regan Boulevard.

As a nation, the sacrifices of our veterans is something that deserves high praise for the selfless sacrifice they made serving our country. It is a day to say, “Thanks.”

—Elizabeth Johnson

