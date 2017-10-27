Don’t Miss Cancercare’s Red Stocking Revue

By
Elizabeth Johnson
-
This wonderful community production of local talent is one of the most anticipated events each spring in Port Washington. Singers, dancers, extras, producers, stage crew, stage and journal ad organizers and many others work tirelessly to present an always entertaining, always unique show that raises tens of thousands of dollars each year for CancerCare.
The theme of this year’s performance is “Once Upon a Stocking,” featuring performances by hosts through the decades and their guests. All shows will take place Oct. 26 to 28 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. in the Schreiber High School auditorium located at 101 Campus Drive in Port Washington. General admission tickets are $20 for all performances. Tickets for seniors and children are $15 for Thursday and Sunday shows. Reserved patron seating is $30 per ticket.
The show will again be underwritten by The Peter & Jeri Dejana Family Foundation.
This generous donation will help offset printing of tickets and journals, advertising costs and production expenses. This enables Red Stocking Revue organizers to make a much greater donation to CancerCare.
CancerCare is a national organization that provides financial assistance, counseling, support groups and more for people with cancer, their caregivers, loved ones and the bereaved.
Tickets for all performances can be purchased online at www.redstockingrevue.org, at the door or the following businesses: Anthony’s World of Floors, Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace, Carnel’s Printing and Evergreen Hair Salon. Call 516-606-0160 with questions.

