Divine Design

By
Kimberly Dijkstra
-
11

Step out in style this season

One of Hirshleifers many in-store facades—MRKT, housing the store’s most contemporary designers

Hirshleifers in Americana Manhasset houses dozens of top designers. Here’s a sampling of the latest looks for spring by Celine, Christian Louboutin, Dior and more.

Gelila by Christian Louboutin $1,175; www.us.christianlouboutin.com
DIORORIGINS1 Sunglasses by Dior Price upon request; www.dior.com
The Fine Shorty Ring by Eva Fehren $4,125; www.evafehren.com
Silk Scarf by Cushnie et Ochs $65; www.cushnieetochs.com
From Lucien Pellat-Finet’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection, this casual look will carry you through the warm weather days. See more at www.lucienpellat-finet.com. Photo source: www.lucienpellat-finet.com
Cotton Sateen Belted Cargo Culottes by Marc Jacobs $475; www.marcjacobs.com
Original Blue “LOVE” Embroidery Jean Jacket
by Saint Laurent $3,450; www.ysl.com
Pleated Silk Top by Chloe $5,450; www.chloe.com
Small Trotteur Shoulder Bag in Lime Bicolour Watersnake by Celine $2,800; www.celine.com

Hirshleifers: Centerpiece of Americana

The 5th generation family-owned establishment was founded by Jacob Hirshleifer in 1903 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. It now resides in Manhasset’s Americana and is still in the family today with great-grandchildren Lori and husband David (pictured above), Caryn and Shelley all running the show. Bringing their individual ideas to the table, they collaborate to find the best result for the store. The ethos of the store is run like a family with a focus on the personal touch. Currently housing more than 100 international designers, with individual Brunello Cucinelli, Chanel, Céline, Chrome Hearts and Maison Valentino boutiques; the store stands as a monumental destination for the latest luxury trends.

To see all of the designers sold at Hirshleifers and to schedule a personal shopping appointment, visit hirshleifers.com.

Kimberly Dijkstra
Kimberly Dijkstra is the web editor for Anton Media Group. She is also a contributing writer of Long Island Weekly.

