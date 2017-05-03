Divine Design

Step out in style this season

Hirshleifers in Americana Manhasset houses dozens of top designers. Here’s a sampling of the latest looks for spring by Celine, Christian Louboutin, Dior and more.

Hirshleifers: Centerpiece of Americana

The 5th generation family-owned establishment was founded by Jacob Hirshleifer in 1903 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. It now resides in Manhasset’s Americana and is still in the family today with great-grandchildren Lori and husband David (pictured above), Caryn and Shelley all running the show. Bringing their individual ideas to the table, they collaborate to find the best result for the store. The ethos of the store is run like a family with a focus on the personal touch. Currently housing more than 100 international designers, with individual Brunello Cucinelli, Chanel, Céline, Chrome Hearts and Maison Valentino boutiques; the store stands as a monumental destination for the latest luxury trends.

To see all of the designers sold at Hirshleifers and to schedule a personal shopping appointment, visit hirshleifers.com.

Comments

comments