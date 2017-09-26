Day In Manhasset For Gift Of Life Child

On Thursday, September 28, the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with the Manhasset Rotary and the Gift of Life organization will be sponsoring a “Day in Manhasset” for Roxana Gashi, a seven-year-old girl from Kosovo who recently received a heart procedure at St. Francis Hospital.

Roxana, or Zana as she is called, will be having lunch at Villa Milano (168 Plandome Road), getting her hair cut and styled at Adelina Hair Design (500 Plandome Road), shopping for toys at Matty’s Toy Stop (439 Plandome Road) and creating and decorating chocolate at Chocolate Works Manhasset. (346 Plandome Road).

Gift of Life was stated in 1975 to help children from underserved regions who were suffering from heart disease receive free medical services. When the Manhasset Chamber of Commerce learned of Zana’s plight, the members wanted to provide her with great memories to take home after her surgery. A day highlighting some of our local businesses was determined to be the best way to showcase the Manhasset community.

A photo opportunity will be held at 4 p.m. on September 28 at Chocolate Works Manhasset 346 Plandome Road.

For further information, please contact Stephanie Solomon, Co-President Manhasset Chamber of Commerce at 917-656-2650

