Construction On Southern State

Motorists are advised that off-peak daytime repaving operations will begin Tuesday, May 2, 2017 on two Southern State Parkway Ramps at Exit 20 in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the ramp from northbound Baldwin Road to westbound Southern State Parkway will be closed with appropriate detour signing provided to guide motorists. Once this ramp has been resurfaced, the ramp from westbound Southern State Parkway to northbound Baldwin Road will be closed between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.. These closures are expected to continue through the end of the week. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes or allow extra time as they will experience some delays.