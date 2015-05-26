Concerts At Eisenhower Park

Looking for the 2016 Eisenhower Park concert schedule? Click here!
The summer concert lineup at Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park. Performances will be free of charge, begin at 7:00 p.m. (unless otherwise noted), and include genres that range from disco to classical and oldies to musical theatre, providing entertainment to a variety of music lovers.
The Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre is an outdoor theater located within Eisenhower Park in East Meadow. Conveniently located near parking fields 6 and 6A, the theatre provides a venue for a full schedule of entertainment events during the summer. In addition to the popular International Music Nights Concert Series, the summer concert schedule is as follows:
June 2015:
Friday, June 5th Lee Greenwood
Monday, June 8th North Shore Pops
Friday, June 19th Two Gents & The Lady
Saturday, June 20th Dean Karahalis and the Concert Pops
Friday, June 26th Salute to Motown
Saturday, June 27th TD Bank’s “Celebrate America” Fireworks and Show (5:00 p.m.)
Monday, June 29th Doo Wop in the Park
July 2015:
Thursday, July 2nd Swingtime Big Band
Friday, July 3rd Movin’ Out – Billy Joel Tribute
Friday, July 10th Neil Berg 100 Years of Broadway
Saturday, July 11th Dark Lady – Cher Tribute Band & Disco Unlimited
Friday, July 17th Ballet Showcase with American Ballet Theatre Dancers
Saturday, July 18th Taylor Dayne and Alisha
Monday, July 20th Reach for the Stars Finals
Friday, July 24th Oldies Night – The Encounters & Stan Zizka
Saturday, July 25th FRESH 102.7 Presents Fresh in the Park
Monday, July 27th Harry Chapin Tribute
Friday, July 31st West Side Story by Plaza Productions
August 2015:
Saturday, Aug. 1st Salute to Vets with Tony Orlando and the USO Liberty Bells (6:30 p.m.)
Friday, Aug. 7th Creole Family Night
Saturday, Aug. 8th Davi Sings Sinatra
Monday, Aug. 10th LI Philharmonic
Tuesday, Aug. 11th 42nd Infantry Division Band
Friday, Aug. 14th Oldies Show with Jimmy Gallagher & The Passions
Monday, Aug. 17th Nassau Has Talent
Friday, Aug. 21st ABBA Mania & Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees Tribute Band
Saturday, Aug. 22nd CBS-FM Presents Saturday in the Park starring Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
Friday, Aug. 28th Desert Highway – Eagles Tribute Band
Sunday, Aug. 30th Vega Bond Puppets (1:00 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 12th NASH FM’s Last Summer Blast Starring Kristian Bush & Gloriana
Saturday, Sept. 19th Doo-Wop Concert Benefitting the Victory Games Challenge (5:00 p.m.)
There is no formal seating at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre so concertgoers are urged to bring folding chairs or blankets. Special accommodations are also available for disabled patrons, including reserved parking, easily accessible restrooms, and a convenient reserved location on the hill. If doubtful weather conditions arise, call (516) 572-0355 after 6:30 p.m. for updated performance information.
Much of the programming at the Lakeside Theatre is made possible through the Nassau County Hotel/Motel Proceeds Grant, which are proceeds from taxes on hotel and motel rooms in Nassau County. Since 2006, Nassau County has received more than ten million dollars from the Hotel/Motel Proceeds Grant, which also has assisted in historic building restoration and other cultural enhancements.
For additional information concerning Eisenhower Park, and the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre, call the Public Information Office at (516) 572-0200 weekdays during business hours or visit the website at: www.nassaucountyny.gov/parks.
When is 2016 list available ?
Here are the 2016 concert listings: http://longislandweekly.com/concerts-movies-other-events-eisenhower-park-2016/
