Concerts At Eisenhower Park

Elizabeth Johnson
Looking for the 2016 Eisenhower Park concert schedule? Click here!

 

The summer concert lineup at Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre in Eisenhower Park.  Performances will be free of charge, begin at 7:00 p.m. (unless otherwise noted), and include genres that range from disco to classical and oldies to musical theatre, providing entertainment to a variety of music lovers.  

The Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre is an outdoor theater located within Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.  Conveniently located near parking fields 6 and 6A, the theatre provides a venue for a full schedule of entertainment events during the summer.  In addition to the popular International Music Nights Concert Series, the summer concert schedule is as follows:

 

June 2015:

Friday, June 5th                                 Lee Greenwood

Monday, June 8th                              North Shore Pops

Friday, June 19th                               Two Gents & The Lady

Saturday, June 20th                           Dean Karahalis and the Concert Pops

Friday, June 26th                               Salute to Motown

Saturday, June 27th                           TD Bank’s “Celebrate America” Fireworks and Show (5:00 p.m.)

Monday, June 29th                           Doo Wop in the Park

 

July 2015:

Thursday, July 2nd                            Swingtime Big Band

Friday, July 3rd                                  Movin’ Out – Billy Joel Tribute

Friday, July 10th                                Neil Berg 100 Years of Broadway

Saturday, July 11th                            Dark Lady – Cher Tribute Band & Disco Unlimited

Friday, July 17th                                Ballet Showcase with American Ballet Theatre Dancers 

Saturday, July 18th                            Taylor Dayne and Alisha

Monday, July 20th                             Reach for the Stars Finals

Friday, July 24th                                Oldies Night – The Encounters & Stan Zizka

Saturday, July 25th                            FRESH 102.7 Presents Fresh in the Park

Monday, July 27th                             Harry Chapin Tribute

Friday, July 31st                                 West Side Story by Plaza Productions

 

August 2015:

Saturday, Aug. 1st                             Salute to Vets with Tony Orlando and the USO Liberty Bells (6:30 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 7th                                 Creole Family Night

Saturday, Aug. 8th                             Davi Sings Sinatra

Monday, Aug. 10th                            LI Philharmonic

Tuesday, Aug. 11th                            42nd Infantry Division Band

Friday, Aug. 14th                               Oldies Show with Jimmy Gallagher & The Passions

Monday, Aug. 17th                            Nassau Has Talent

Friday, Aug. 21st                                ABBA Mania & Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees Tribute Band

Saturday, Aug. 22nd                          CBS-FM Presents Saturday in the Park starring Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

Friday, Aug. 28th                               Desert Highway – Eagles Tribute Band

Sunday, Aug. 30th                              Vega Bond Puppets (1:00 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 12th                           NASH FM’s Last Summer Blast Starring Kristian Bush & Gloriana

Saturday, Sept. 19th                           Doo-Wop Concert Benefitting the Victory Games Challenge (5:00 p.m.)

There is no formal seating at the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre so concertgoers are urged to bring folding chairs or blankets.  Special accommodations are also available for disabled patrons, including reserved parking, easily accessible restrooms, and a convenient reserved location on the hill.  If doubtful weather conditions arise, call (516) 572-0355 after 6:30 p.m. for updated performance information.

Much of the programming at the Lakeside Theatre is made possible through the Nassau County Hotel/Motel Proceeds Grant, which are proceeds from taxes on hotel and motel rooms in Nassau County.  Since 2006, Nassau County has received more than ten million dollars from the Hotel/Motel Proceeds Grant, which also has assisted in historic building restoration and other cultural enhancements.

For additional information concerning Eisenhower Park, and the Harry Chapin Lakeside Theatre, call the Public Information Office at (516) 572-0200 weekdays during business hours or visit the website at: www.nassaucountyny.gov/parks.

 

