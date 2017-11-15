Community Program Living With Prostate Cancer

Manhasset men are invited to a program created by NYU Winthrop Hospital that Edgardo Alfonzo, manager of the minor-league Brooklyn Cyclones baseball team and a former NY Mets second and third basemen, will be the keynote speaker at a Men’s Health 2017 forum focused on advances in prostate diagnosis and treatment. The forum, which is open to the public, will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 from 8 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. The program kicks off with free prostate-cancer screening tests for all male participants, followed by a panel discussion on advances in diagnosis and treatment led by Aaron E. Katz, MD the Chairman of Urology at NYU Winthrop Hospital. Edgardo Alfonzo will then serve as keynote speaker, discussing “Living with Prostate Cancer.” He will be introduced by radio personality Ed Randall, who hosts Talking Baseball on WFAN and is also the founder of the educational non-profit Fans for the Cure.

“There are extraordinary advancements in diagnosing and treating prostate cancer that NYU Winthrop will be sharing with the community,” said Aaron Katz, MD, Chairman of Urology at NYU Winthrop Hospital. “The most important thing is early detection, and we encourage men to capitalize on this opportunity to have a free screening.”

Any male participant who wishes will be given a free PSA screening. Anyone between ages 40-80 with an abnormal PSA will then be offered a 4Kscore diagnostic blood test. That test analyzes prostate specific biomarkers along with patient clinical information to accurately detect a man’s personalized risk for aggressive and potentially lethal prostate cancer. Screenings will be done from 8-8:30 a.m. and then again from 11-11:15 a.m. following the panel discussion. (While the screenings are free, there is a $25 registration fee to attend the Men’s Health 2017 program.)

Dr. Katz will serve as moderator for the panel discussion. He is a pioneer in the field of prostate cancer, having developed cryosurgery to treat and cure prostate cancers. Dr. Katz subsequently trained over 100 urologists internationally to perform cryosurgery in their hospitals, and his advanced technology led to Medicare approval of the therapy for treating radiation-recurrent tumors. He also serves as President of the American College of Cryosurgery. Dr. Katz is joined by the following NYU Winthrop expert panelists:

Jeffrey T. Schiff, MD, Attending Urologist

Anthony T. Corcoran, MD, Uro-Oncologist

Todd Carpenter, MD, Attending Physician, Radiation Oncology

Edgardo Alfonzo will discuss his personal experience fighting prostate cancer beginning at 11:15 a.m. Alfonzo was part of the Mets infield that was considered to be among the best infields in Major League Baseball history, and he was included in a cover feature on that topic in Sports Illustrated. He played with the Mets from 1995 until 2002. Earlier this year, Edgardo Alfonzo was named Manager of the Brooklyn Cyclones, a franchise that is affiliated with the Mets

“I never thought prostate cancer was going to happen to me, being an athlete, especially at an early age,” said Edgardo Alfonzo. “If it can happen to me, it can happen to anyone, which is why early detection is so important. With early detection no one needs to die from this disease.”

Following Alfonzo’s talk, he will be signing autographs during a coffee and dessert reception. The event will be held at the NYU Winthrop Research and Academic Center at 101 Mineola Boulevard in Mineola.

To see the full schedule, please click here www.winthrop.org/menshealth2017. Participants may register by emailing Kate Owens at kowens@nyuwinthrop.org or by calling 516-663-2316.

