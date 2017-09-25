Celebrating 100th Anniversary Of Women’s Right To Vote

Gathered on the steps of the Town of North Hempstead Town Hall on August 31, TONH Councilwoman Dina De Giorgio presented League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset President Julie Meer Harnick with a proclamation celebrating Aug. 26. as Women’s Equality Day in honor of the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in New York. New York State was one of the first states to endorse the rights of women to vote.



Councilwoman De Giorgio stated, “ Women’s Equality Day gives us a moment to reflect on all the work and sacrifices everyday women made to give women today the ultimate power in a democracy, the ballot box. It also provides us with an opportunity to confront the inequalities women still face today, and unite together to find solutions to improve the lives of women throughout our community.”

The League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset, as one of its missions, educates the public to vote more responsibly and on Oct. 17 at 6:30pm is holding a Candidates’ Night at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock, 48 Shelter Rock Road in Manhasset. Candidates running for positions in three Nassau County Legislative districts, as well as TONH supervisor, clerk and council will be present.

