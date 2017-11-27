Casino Night Cashes In For Autism

Strathmore Vanderbilt Women’s Club held their Casino Night, their annual philanthropic event, on Nov. 11. The event benefited NEXT for AUTISM, a nonprofit organization that strategically designs, launches and supports innovative programs to improve the lives of people living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Using an entrepreneurial approach, NEXT for AUTISM seeks to transform the current landscape of autism services and challenge the status quo by creating programs and opportunities that empower people with ASD to live fulfilling and joyful lives. NEXT for AUTISM collaborates with national thought leaders, partners with leading community-based organizations, provides tactical expertise and critical early-stage management, and raises vital seed money.

Chairwomen Christina Pullo, Daria Connolly and Tone Burrows created an enchanted evening of high fashion, high stakes tables and gambling which benefited the NEXT organization. Guests were greeted and posed for photos to immortalize the moment. Entering the main ballroom, opportunities abounded with raffles, silent auction and the big wheel. The assorted gambling tables included Blackjack, Poker, Craps and Roulette. Patrons enjoyed passed hors d’eouvres and a sous station along with a delicious buffet dinner. An incredible evening for an incredible cause.

(Photos by Mary Jane Whalen)

