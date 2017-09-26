Candlelight Vigil Illuminates The Darkness In Manhasset

It’s day that we will never forget and an evening vigil that brings together the Manhasset community to console, comfort and remember those lost on that fateful day, September 11.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The mothers, daughters, husbands, sons, cousins and friends who were lost, are now immortalized on Patriots Day. The vigil, a tribute to Manhasset’s fallen, was held at Mary Jane Davies gazebo under a beautiful evening sky. Each member of the crowd held a candle as they listened to prayers for the living and the dead, as well as those who had assisted in the aftermath who have perished.

Comments

comments