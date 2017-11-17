    Blood Drive

    Elizabeth Johnson
    The Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore will hold it’s annual blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 16, between 3 and 9 p.m.
    To donate, sign up and schedule your donation time, visit www.drm.nybloodcenter.org/PublicScheduler/GroupLanding.aspx?s=05347
    To be eligible to donate, donors must be between the ages of 16 and 76 (16-year-olds must have written parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Call the synagogue if you have any questions at 516-627-6274.
    The Reconstructionist Synagogue is located at 1001 Plandome Rd. in Plandome

