The Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore will hold it’s annual blood drive on Thursday, Nov. 16, between 3 and 9 p.m.
To donate, sign up and schedule your donation time, visit www.drm.nybloodcenter.org/PublicScheduler/GroupLanding.aspx?s=05347
To be eligible to donate, donors must be between the ages of 16 and 76 (16-year-olds must have written parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Call the synagogue if you have any questions at 516-627-6274.
The Reconstructionist Synagogue is located at 1001 Plandome Rd. in Plandome