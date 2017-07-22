Anthony Scaramucci Is White House Communication Director

Anthony Scaramucci was offered and accepted the job of White House Communications Director by President Donald Trump on Friday morning.The position has been vacant since Mike Dubke resigned from the communications director post in late May after about three months.

The communications director position is a first for Scaramucci, who has never held a formal political communications role. He has however, been host to shows such as Wall Street Week and has written several books as well as hosting the mighty summit of world finance at Davos and the SALT Hedge Fund Conference. He is no stranger to the media.

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned Friday. He disagreed with the president’s appointment of Scaramucci as his new communications director.

Scaramucci, a former financier, grew up on the peninsula, going to school in Port Washington and residing nearby. He was integral in putting together President Trump’s staff. A staunch supporter of Trump, he will carefully manage the communications coming from the White House.

